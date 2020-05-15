International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 997,400 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 862,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 334,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

International Bancshares stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 67,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.27. International Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 29.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 91.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 73.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBOC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

