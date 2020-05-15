Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Announces Earnings Results

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.22 million.
Shares of Inuvo stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,044. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.
