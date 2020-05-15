Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Announces Earnings Results

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.22 million.

Shares of Inuvo stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,044. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other Inuvo news, CEO Richard K. Howe bought 634,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $114,171.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,445.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Terrell acquired 314,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,571.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,331,980 shares in the company, valued at $239,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

