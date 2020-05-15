Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,552,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,940,000 after purchasing an additional 472,784 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,503,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,033,000 after buying an additional 85,527 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,270,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,485,000 after acquiring an additional 211,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,348,000 after purchasing an additional 383,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 180,287 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 465,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,406. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17.

