Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 530,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,089. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84.

