Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research firms recently commented on ISTR. BidaskClub upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Investar from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 9,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $133,003.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,394.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 1,770 shares of Investar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $38,922.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,014.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,138 shares of company stock valued at $304,622 in the last ninety days. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Investar by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Investar stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Investar has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $26.46.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Investar had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. Investar’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

