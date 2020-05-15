Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.
Several research firms recently commented on ISTR. BidaskClub upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Investar from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.
In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 9,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $133,003.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,394.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 1,770 shares of Investar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $38,922.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,014.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,138 shares of company stock valued at $304,622 in the last ninety days. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Investar stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Investar has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $26.46.
Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Investar had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. Investar’s payout ratio is 13.26%.
About Investar
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
