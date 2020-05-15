InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Katherine Stueland Sells 1,000 Shares

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $17,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InVitae alerts:

On Monday, April 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $12,800.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of InVitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $125,964.36.

On Friday, March 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $11,640.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $20,440.00.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,169. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.09. InVitae Corp has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 67.67% and a negative net margin of 127.42%. The business had revenue of $64.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. InVitae’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVTA. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on InVitae from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 30.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,092,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,085 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 29.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,043,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,101 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in InVitae by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in InVitae by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.