iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Purchased by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 215.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,849 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned 0.21% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,708,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 63,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,129,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,335,000 after purchasing an additional 126,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,891. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.29.

