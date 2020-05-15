iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.8% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.94. 560,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,108,554. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

