iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.18. 422,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,108,554. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.95 and its 200-day moving average is $304.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

