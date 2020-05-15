iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,511 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.1% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,534,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,576,000 after acquiring an additional 731,689 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869,014. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

