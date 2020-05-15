iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,228 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.90. The company had a trading volume of 248,139 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average of $80.40. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

