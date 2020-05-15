iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF makes up 1.2% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 497,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 255.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,003. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $47.42.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

