iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Position Increased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,688,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4,537.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 202,700 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.17. 312,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $71.09.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

