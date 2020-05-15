iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 544,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 166,498 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 307,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 563.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 120,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 102,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,281. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

