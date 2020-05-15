iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 96,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock remained flat at $$75.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. 291,798 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

