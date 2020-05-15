iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,975. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.60. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

