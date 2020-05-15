iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,762,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 392,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,914. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

