iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $105.00. 132,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,033. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.22. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.