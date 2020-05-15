iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 351,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $40,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,617,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,850,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,172,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.08. The stock had a trading volume of 39,883,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,457,930. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

