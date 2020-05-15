iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 311.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $74.79. 17,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average is $94.98. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.