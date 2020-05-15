iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,822,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,864,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,963,000 after acquiring an additional 497,528 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,315,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,798,000 after acquiring an additional 470,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,135,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,039,000 after acquiring an additional 380,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NEAR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $49.49. 430,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83.

