iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,130,000 after acquiring an additional 181,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,234,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,634,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,538,000 after acquiring an additional 463,801 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,532,000 after acquiring an additional 89,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,858,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $53.80. 4,185,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,113. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.