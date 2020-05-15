iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paracle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.62. 45,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,578. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

