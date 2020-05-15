iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,244. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $115.36 and a 1-year high of $200.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.37.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

