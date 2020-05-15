iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.06. 1,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,244. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $115.36 and a 1 year high of $200.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.63 and its 200-day moving average is $174.37.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

