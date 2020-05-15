Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ITRM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,363. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. G.Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

