J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) Short Interest Up 16.5% in April

J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 157,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

JAX stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.70. 12,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.71. J Alexanders has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). J Alexanders had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $63.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J Alexanders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J Alexanders in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 1,999.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J Alexanders in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About J Alexanders

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

