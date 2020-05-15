Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Short Interest Update

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 709,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 62,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 223,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 51,462 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

JKHY traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.82. The stock had a trading volume of 46,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,384. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.20 and a 200 day moving average of $154.78. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $188.76.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

