Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

