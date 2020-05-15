James J. Moore, Jr. Acquires 25,000 Shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Stock

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) CEO James J. Moore, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,210.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. 34,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. Atlantic Power Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 266.29% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Atlantic Power during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Power during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

