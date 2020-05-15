James J. Moore, Jr. Acquires 25,000 Shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Stock

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) CEO James J. Moore, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,210.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:AT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. 34,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. Atlantic Power Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.
Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 266.29% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.
About Atlantic Power
Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.
