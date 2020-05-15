James M. Garnett, Jr. Acquires 2,001 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,014.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,112. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ BWFG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,667. The stock has a market cap of $114.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.78. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BWFG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bankwell Financial Group
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
