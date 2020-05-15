Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Merus in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.55.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.60). Merus had a negative net margin of 177.15% and a negative return on equity of 55.90%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 734,605 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 937.6% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,600 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after buying an additional 811,872 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 31,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merus news, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,012,741.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,019.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,192 shares of company stock worth $1,028,775.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

