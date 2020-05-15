JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KKPNY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. 259,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,991. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.