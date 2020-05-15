JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KKPNY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke KPN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. 259,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,991. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

