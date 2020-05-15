JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $326,000. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 362,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 40,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.92. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,578. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average is $73.13. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $81.58.

