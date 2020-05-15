K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS KPLUY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. 633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778. K PLUS S AG/ADR has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $9.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

