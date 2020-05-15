K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th.

KPLUY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. 633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778. K PLUS S AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

