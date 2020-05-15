Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.33.

Several research firms have commented on KEL. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of KEL traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.23. 846,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.77 million and a P/E ratio of 34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.67 and a 12-month high of C$5.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.03.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$70.92 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.