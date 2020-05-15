KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get KERING S A/ADR alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on PPRUY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KERING S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered KERING S A/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of PPRUY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 161,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,043. KERING S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.83.

About KERING S A/ADR

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KERING S A/ADR (PPRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KERING S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERING S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.