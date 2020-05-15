Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE KRP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $327.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.32. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 91.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Daly acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 240,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Davis Ravnaas bought 23,775 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,049.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 108,165 shares of company stock worth $481,967. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth $4,010,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 260,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 224,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 23.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

