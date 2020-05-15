Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 23,107 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock remained flat at $$14.84 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,651,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,315,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Insiders bought 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775 over the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

