Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Down 15.5%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price dropped 15.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.74, approximately 2,207,430 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 639,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

KOPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 66.34% and a negative net margin of 68.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. C Fan bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 491.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 308,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 689,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 326,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

