Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) is Tobam’s 3rd Largest Position

Tobam cut its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,343,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,697 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises approximately 3.2% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Kroger were worth $40,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.51. 15,030,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,753,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

