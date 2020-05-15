Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues Earnings Results

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 49,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

In related news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LTRX. ValuEngine upgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lantronix from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

