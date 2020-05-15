Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

Shares of LPTX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 9,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,602. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.06.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

