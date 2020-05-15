Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 693.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 183.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,570. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on LEG shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

