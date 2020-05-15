Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Trading Down 10%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) shares were down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.24, approximately 1,166,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 953,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $520.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after buying an additional 103,255 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,339,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after buying an additional 114,981 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

