Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Trading Down 10%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) shares were down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.24, approximately 1,166,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 953,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.
The company has a market capitalization of $520.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.
About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.
See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.