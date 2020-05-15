Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) was down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.67, approximately 587,060 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 360,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $475.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 1,840.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,899,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,677,000 after purchasing an additional 39,405 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

