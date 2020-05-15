LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Get LONZA GRP AG/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.83. 70,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,219. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $47.78.

LONZA GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LONZA GRP AG/ADR (LZAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LONZA GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LONZA GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.