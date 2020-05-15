Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Stock Price Down 27.5%

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s share price dropped 27.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.99, approximately 966,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 464% from the average daily volume of 171,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

LORL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get Loral Space & Communications Ltd. alerts:

The company has a market cap of $517.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $5.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can acquired a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.