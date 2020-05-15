Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $147.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.13. 4,629,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.85. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.